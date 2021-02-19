Roth Capital Downgrades Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Neutral

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $133.00. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD stock opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.97. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.