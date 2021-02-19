Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.88. Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 455,238 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.26 million and a PE ratio of 15.09.

About Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.