Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $15.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 1,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

