Royal Bank of Canada Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $180.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.96.

Shares of ADI opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

