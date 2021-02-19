Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Outperform

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

