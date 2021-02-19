Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

