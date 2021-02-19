Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Sunday, January 17th.

ROYMF stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

