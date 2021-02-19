Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

