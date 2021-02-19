Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $486.90

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 486.90 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 484.80 ($6.33), with a volume of 577362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479 ($6.26).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 313.92 ($4.10).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 399.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.74. The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

In other news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

