Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $54,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after buying an additional 520,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after buying an additional 130,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

