Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $52.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $134.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $157.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.56.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.