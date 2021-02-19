RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Purchases 25,317 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for about 2.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southern Copper worth $43,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,442,587.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,162,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,757,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 621,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,292,692. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. 28,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

