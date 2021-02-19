RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 2,635,821 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635,821 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 2.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $63,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $100,159,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% in the third quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,495 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,198.5% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,200,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,538,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,054 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 2,897,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,606,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $14.94.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

