RWC Asset Management LLP Has $20.45 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,892 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,103 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

AU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. 142,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

