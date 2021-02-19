RWC Asset Management LLP Has $29.40 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $29,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 122,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. 14,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,604. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.