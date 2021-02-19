RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $5.93 Million in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,938,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Ambev by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Ambev by 22.8% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Ambev by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ambev by 8.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 355,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,927,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

