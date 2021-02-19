RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,131 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Gold Fields worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 382,924 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 567.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 129,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 240,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

