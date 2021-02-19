RWC Asset Management LLP Takes $4.54 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $81.78. 17,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,398. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.