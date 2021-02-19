Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group comprises 1.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 498.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $78.02. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

