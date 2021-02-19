Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings per share of ($2.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.74) and the lowest is ($2.65). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($8.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

