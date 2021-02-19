Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.