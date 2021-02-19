San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.19. San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 40,350 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.