Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 9.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $35.00. 620,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,286,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

