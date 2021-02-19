Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.47

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 49274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SDVKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik in the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

