SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.51. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.77. 873,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.61 and its 200-day moving average is $291.56. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.