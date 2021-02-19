Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SHLAF traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $274.45. Schindler has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

