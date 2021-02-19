Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares rose 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 305,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 305,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

SCHN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $969.38 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

