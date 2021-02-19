Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

