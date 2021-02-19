Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $816,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.12. 99,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,721. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

