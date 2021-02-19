Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,788 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,074,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 675,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 161,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,634. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.