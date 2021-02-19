Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 15,663 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

USB stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 226,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,838. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

