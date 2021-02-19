Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rayonier by 196.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 176,486 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,084,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 3,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,135. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

