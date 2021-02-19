Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Boosted by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $7,574,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,859,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 221,680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $34.44. 36,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

