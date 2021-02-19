Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lifted by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,153. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96.

