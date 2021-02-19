ScPrime (SCP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,410.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $42,410.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00553501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00063940 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.24 or 0.00782626 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00087647 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,587,736 coins and its circulating supply is 32,904,125 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net.

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

