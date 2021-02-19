Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Duke Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

