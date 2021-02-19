Sei Investments Co. Acquires 248,316 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,316 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $214,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

