Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 666,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $178,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 419,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,299,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

LOW traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,721. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

