Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $89,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. 9,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,468. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.09%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

