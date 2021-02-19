Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (SVCT.L) (LON:SVCT) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (SVCT.L) (LON:SVCT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SVCT stock remained flat at $GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84. Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.16).

