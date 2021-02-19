Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Cap of $29.09 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and approximately $377,712.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00744193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00042488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.12 or 0.04565343 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

