SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SFL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SFL’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

NYSE SFL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $884.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

