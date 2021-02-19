SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.63 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%.

SFL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $915.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

