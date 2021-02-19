SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,883 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

