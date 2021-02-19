SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after buying an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,502 shares of company stock worth $6,962,132. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.