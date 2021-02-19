SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $569,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

