SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 279,402 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,402 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

