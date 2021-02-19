SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading 25% Higher

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.60. 1,973,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 570,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.