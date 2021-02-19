Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.05 million and a P/E ratio of 211.17. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

