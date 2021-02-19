Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Issues Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.48. 1,302,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,048. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.